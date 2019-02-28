Visiting with patients at Our Lady of Lourdes

On Monday, February 11th, I visited Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden in observance of the World Day of the Sick which takes place annually on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. I visited six patients. I prayed with them; spoke about their fears and worries dealing with their illness and hospitalization and comforted them with words of our faith. Two of the patients had recently given birth and there was great joy in their rooms. I blessed the newborns. Life, so precious after birth as life is so precious in the womb of the mother.

It was obvious as I travelled around the hospital that there is a very dedicated medical staff at Lourdes, doctors, nurses, technicians, orderlies, administrators etc. Further, a Catholic atmosphere is evident. The focus of the institution is on the sick who are accompanied medically; socially; humanly and religiously by the staff.

The World Day of the Sick is annually observed throughout the whole Church. Pope Francis prepared an important message for this year’s celebration. He wrote, “caring for the sick requires professionalism, tenderness, straightforward and simple gestures freely given…” I saw these at Lourdes. The Holy Father also wrote that “Catholic healthcare institutions must not fall into the trap of simply running a business; they must be concerned with personal care more.” I also saw this at Lourdes. The Pope continued, “A spirit of generosity ought especially to inspire Catholic healthcare institutions … called to give an example of self-giving, generosity and solidarity in response to the mentality of profit at any price, of giving for the sake of getting, and exploitation over concern for people.” Again, these virtues are evident in the care of the sick at Lourdes. Teachings such as these by our Holy Father contribute to creating a Catholic ethos at the hospital.

It is good to have a Catholic healthcare institution in our diocese as we witness the continuing attacks on life; the profit-hungry insurance systems and the failure of government to put together affordable health care for all.

It is also very good for the City of Camden to have anchored at that end of Haddon Avenue an institution on which an image of the Blessed Mother, the Mother of Jesus, Salus Infirmorum (Health of the Sick) overlooks the city, its people and all the women and men who enter Lourdes Medical Center.