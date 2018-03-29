VITALity begins a new tradition: ‘Pilgrimage On The Road of Life: The Way of Saint James’ 0 by Deacon Jerry Jablonowski March 29, 2018

On Saturday, April 28, VITALity Catholic Healthcare Services of the Diocese of Camden will organize and host a day of prayer, fitness and fellowship following the tradition of the pilgrims who walk the El Camino de Santiago in western Europe, otherwise known as the Way of Saint James.

On that day, our pilgrimage will be much shorter, traveling the approximately three and a half miles round trip between the Church of Saint James in Ventnor and the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Margate. Participants will walk along the boardwalk of Ventnor and along the sidewalks in Margate in prayer, song and fellowship. This day of pilgrimage will be to pray for and celebrate our parents and grandparents as they continue on their Road of Life through the challenges of aging.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with Morning Prayer and song in Saint James Church. The pilgrims will then depart on foot for the Trinity Adoration Chapel at Blessed Sacrament Church. Upon arrival, there will be a time of respite in Eucharistic Adoration and prayer, as well as refreshment to refuel for the journey back to Saint James Church.

Having completed the journey back, we will celebrate Mass to especially pray for our aging loved ones in need of care and celebrate God’s love shared among us in caring for them.

After the Mass, all pilgrims are then invited to the Saint James Parish Center for a lunch and to share stories of the day and hear stories of those who have actually walked the El Camino de Santiago in Europe. Also, VITALity staff will discuss the services available through the Diocese of Camden to assist families who struggle through the confusion and complexity of transitional needs in caring for aging parents and grandparents as they lose their independence in living safely.

The day promises to be a beautiful experience of spirituality, physical exercise, great fellowship and information sharing to raise awareness for the needs of our aging mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, who may not be able to walk with us this day, yet have walked many miles on the Road of Life with us to bring us all to better know God’s love for us.

We hope you can join us for this very special day.

For more information and to register to participate, please call us at 856-583-6123 or contact Karen Fisher at VITALity at Karen.fisher@camdendiocese.org.

Deacon Jerry Jablonowski is executive director, VITALity Catholic Healthcare Services, Diocese of Camden.