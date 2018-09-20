VITALity sponsors a Mass to celebrate aging

On Sunday, Sept. 16, VITALity Catholic Healthcare Services of the Diocese of Camden sponsored the second annual Centenarian and Nonagenarian Mass at Annunciation Church, Saint Joachim Parish, Bellmawr. This Mass is a celebration of living life in faith to the fullest. Over 120 attended. This included nearly 50 men and women in their 90s and 100s, along with their family members and caregivers.

Father Brian O’Neill was the main celebrant and homilist. Father Hugh Bradley concelebrated and I was honored to assist them as deacon for the Mass.

Father O’Neill preached and commended those in attendance for being the “pioneers of faith” for the diocese, in that many of them helped establish several of our existing parishes. He also reminded them their work is not complete in that their work is now centered around prayer for our church and being witness to the love of God through their presence in the faith community.

A reception followed in the parish hall where all assembled for light refreshments and fellowship, sharing their stories of their lives. It was evident that each took great pride in identifying their parish and their longevity in practicing their faith. It was truly a celebration of aging. A celebration of Life to the Fullest!

VITALity Catholic Healthcare Services is funded through the Healthcare Foundation of the Diocese of Camden and the House of Charity/Bishop’s Annual Appeal.

Deacon Jerry Jablonowski is executive director, VITALity Healthcare Services, Diocese of Camden.