Volunteer service

On Dec. 10, Brother Mickey McGrath, OSFS, led an Advent development day for the staff and volunteers at Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, with the theme “From Camden to Kenya: Finding Advent Hope through Art, Beauty and Social Justice.” Following his presentation, Samantha Astley, Catholic Charities’ volunteer coordinator, recognized several of the agency’s volunteers, all of whom have contributed over 100 hours of service each to Catholic Charities this year by assisting with client case management, ESL (English as a Second Language) classes, donations and drives, and other initiatives. Above, Astley awards volunteer Vincent Mancuso with one of Brother Mickey McGrath’s drawings. Mancuso is in charge of the ESL classes at Catholic Charities, and has volunteered a total of 436 hours this year. Photo by Mary McCusker