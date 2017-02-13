Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center: Volunteer help is needed to drive seniors 60 and above or those with disabilities from their homes in the Camden County area to appointments. There is mileage reimbursement for volunteers. If interested, contact Helping Hands Program Coordinator, Christa Matthews, 856-757-3270. Program is funded by Lourdes Medical Center and the Camden County Office on Aging.

Covenant House is seeking volunteers to provide direct, individualized, supportive care to youth who utilize the Community Service Center in Camden. The approach to providing services utilizes the mission statement of Covenant House New Jersey in protecting and safeguarding all youth. Contact Mandi Cruz, 856-757-9111 or email mcruz@covenanthouse.org

BookMates, the interfaith literacy program of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Southern New Jersey and the Catholic Jewish Commission, seeks adult volunteer reading mentors. Attendance required at one training session. Call 856-751-9500, ext. 1143 or email BookMates@jfedsnj.org

Our Lady’s Multi-Care Center Nursing Home and Rehab Center, Pleasantville, is currently looking for volunteers to help conduct activities and do one-on-one visits with residents between the hours of 9-5 Monday thru Friday. For more info, call Shalini Gallagher, 609-677-6369.

LourdesCare at Cherry Hill is looking for volunteers to escort patients and visitors throughout the building, and create great experiences. Contact the Volunteer Office, 856-757-3784 for more info.