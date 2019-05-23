Watson named school superintendent

Bishop Dennis Sullivan has appointed Dr. William Watson to the position of Superintendent of Catholic Schools effective May 28.

Watson joined the Diocese of Camden’s Catholic schools office in 2013 and currently serves as director of curriculum and assessment. Working with the University of Notre Dame’s Alliance for Catholic Education and as many as 60 South Jersey Catholic School teachers in each subject area, he has led K-12 curriculum revitalization in math, science, social studies and language arts.

“I am grateful to Bishop Sullivan for the opportunity to serve the church more deeply in this position,” said Watson, a South Jersey native and the product of Catholic school education. “I am excited to work even more closely with the leadership here at the diocese and in South Jersey Catholic Schools as we continue to pursue and deliver the excellence that our students and their families deserve and expect.”

“When we hired Bill I recognized his leadership ability and hoped others would as well,” said Mary Boyle, current Superintendent of Catholic Schools. “Our principals and teachers have such high regard for him. I believe this will be a very positive transition.”

An educator since 1973, Boyle will continue to work with Watson and the schools office until her Aug. 31 retirement date.

“I have been so blessed to work with and learn from Mary over the last six years. She will be greatly missed, but I know her legacy and accomplishments will live on in the strong foundations for South Jersey Catholic Schools that she has left through her leadership and tireless efforts,” said Watson.

Before joining the Diocese of Camden, Watson spent five years as Chief of Learning Experiences & Evaluation at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. He also served as Education Director for the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center in Mobile, Alabama.

Watson graduated from Tulane University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He earned his master’s degree in teaching from The University of Portland in partnership with the University of Notre Dame’s Alliance for Catholic Education. Working as a fully-funded research assistant, Watson earned his research doctorate in curriculum and instruction at George Washington University. He has been an adjunct member of the Mary Ann Remick Leadership Program at the University of Notre Dame since 2015.