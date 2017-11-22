Weekend of Vocations

Photo by James A. McBride

At several parishes throughout the Diocese of Camden during the weekend of Nov. 11-12, seminarians spoke at Masses about their faith journeys and encouraged parishioners to seek out and support young men who show an interest in discerning the priesthood. Since 2013, the diocesan seminarian program has continued to grow under Bishop Dennis Sullivan and Vocations Director Father Michael Romano. The program now supports 19 seminarians in study programs. To learn more about the seminarian program, go to: http://camdenpriest.org/

In this photo, Seminarian Logan Nilsen speaks at Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin.