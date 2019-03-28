Well, yes, there was a little bit of ego involved

No way I was going to like David (not his real name), a man who attended my church. I knew him by face only. He had a lovely wife, adorable children and a good reputation.

It was childish, of course, but I had made my mind up long before I had met the man that I wasn’t going to like him.

Why? Our former pastor had named him to chair a committee I was on, and I thought I should be chairing the committee. That wasn’t just ego speaking — though it was a little bit of ego speaking. I spent my career in the field relevant to the committee.

Now, David and I had mutual friends, and everything I heard about him was good, but I didn’t think this was his area of expertise. So with my nose bent a little bit out of shape, I went to committee meetings. Not alone, of course. I brought my ego with me.

And this funny thing happened. I learned I could not not like David. He was (still is) smart, unassuming, straightforward and thoughtful. I eased my nose back into position as I quickly valued his leadership ability.

He left the committee several years ago, and I’m still on it. I think once in a while about how off base I was, and happily I can laugh at myself — because I do share this story a lot.

Interestingly, we have come to do business together (his field) twice. He’s heard me tell him how much my husband and I trust him, and he’s heard me cry more than once over complications with our business situation. He’s not only reassured me, he’s also understood when I’ve brought God into conversations about the situation. Me? I’ve gone on to recommend a few potential clients to him.

Seems you cannot not like David.

Patricia Quigley is a local freelance writer.