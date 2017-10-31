Youth/Young Adult News

Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, is hosting an Advent Holy Hour Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. Join the parish Life Teen band for contemporary prayer and music, adoration, reconciliation, and benediction.

Church of the Incarnation, invites teens in grades 9-12 for weekly Life Teen Masses every Sunday at 5 p.m., and Life Teen youth ministry from 6-8 p.m. Middle school Edge youth group (grades 6-8) meets the first and third Wednesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. All youth activities meet in the Kernan Center, 240 Main Street, Mantua.

The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill, invites you to Youth Nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:30-8 p.m. Contact Pastoral Associate for Youth Faith Formation for more details: Sherine Green, sgreen@christourlight.net or 856-667-2440 x345.

Church of the Holy Family, Youth Ministry Program: Contact Julie LaRosa, 856-228-2215 or jlarosa@churchoftheholyfamily.org (www.churchoftheholyfamily.org/jryouthreg for 5th and 6th grade program; www.churchoftheholyfamily.org/sryouthreg for high school program).

Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown, youth groups: junior, sixth to eighth grades; senior, ninth to 12th grades; young adults ages 18 to 25. Contact Kari A. Janisse, work 856-629-6142, ext. 20, cell 973-534-8960, email youthministerkari@gmail.com, website www.YouthGroupInfo.com

The Federation of North-American Explorers (FNE), a Catholic faith based youth movement of pontifical right, has single-gender programs for boys and girls ages 6-24 to learn how to assume responsibility and leadership positions, to work hard within a diverse team and as individuals, and to finish what they start, emphasizing the development of the whole child from a Christ-centered perspective rooted in the sacraments. For more information call 856-381-7099 or email akela@northstarexplorers.org

Hearts of Fire, 7th and 8th grade youth program at Church of the Holy Family, Sewell (for those confirmed, or preparing for Confirmation). Contact Julie LaRosa, 856-228-2215 or jlarosa@churchoftheholyfamily.org