Youth/Young Adults

The Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, hosts a Teen Holy Hour the last Wednesday of each month (excluding December) at 7 p.m. Join teens from the community in prayer and song, adoration and benediction.

South Jersey Frassati Fellowship: Connect with other Catholic young adults in their 20s and 30s, married or single; participate in service and adventure outings, study the example of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati and the saints, and deepen spiritual life through adoration, confession and devotion to our Blessed Mother weekly on Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m. More info: Contact sjfrassati@gmail.com

St. Rose of Lima Young Adult Community is a community of men and women both single and married in their 20s and 30s. Our group provides an outlet for like-minded Catholics to recommit or deepen their understanding of the Catholic faith, while at the same time providing opportunities for socialization and community service. Although the group is sponsored by Saint Rose of Lima, we welcome all young adult Catholics. For more information, email stroseyam@gmail.com or visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/stroseyam Contact stroseyam@gmail.com or Julia at 856-701-7253 for more information.

The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill, invites you to Youth Nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:30-8 p.m. Contact Pastoral Associate for Youth Faith Formation for more details: Sherine Green, sgreen@christourlight.net or 856-667-2440 x345.

Church of the Holy Family, Youth Ministry Program: Contact Julie LaRosa, 856-228-2215 or jlarosa@churchoftheholyfamily.org (www.churchoftheholyfamily.org/jryouthreg for 5th and 6th grade program; www.churchoftheholyfamily.org/sryouthreg for high school program).

Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown, youth groups: junior, sixth to eighth grades; senior, ninth to 12th grades; young adults ages 18 to 25. Contact Kari A. Janisse, work 856-629-6142, ext. 20, cell 973-534-8960, email youthministerkari@gmail.com, website www.YouthGroupInfo.com

St. Peter’s Christian Singles Club, Merchantville, affiliate parishes: St. Stephen’s, Pennsauken, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Maple Shade. For scheduled events, email: stpetersover21@yahoo.com (John Edelmayer, club director, 856-663-3759; Bob Sorrentino, president, 856-751-7319).

The Federation of North-American Explorers (FNE), a Catholic faith based youth movement of pontifical right, has single-gender programs for boys and girls ages 6-24 to learn how to assume responsibility and leadership positions, to work hard within a diverse team and as individuals, and to finish what they start, emphasizing the development of the whole child from a Christ-centered perspective rooted in the sacraments. For more information call 856-381-7099 or email akela@northstarexplorers.org

Hearts of Fire, 7th and 8th grade youth program at Church of the Holy Family, Sewell (for those confirmed, or preparing for Confirmation). Contact Julie LaRosa, 856-228-2215 or jlarosa@churchoftheholyfamily.org