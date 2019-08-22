The Church of the Holy Family, Sewell, will be presenting Jeff Cavins’ Scripture study, an 11-session course, “James: Pearls for Wise Living,” Tuesdays beginning Sept. 24 starting at 7 p.m. This study shows how the teachings of James speak to those of us who feel torn between the competing demands of this world and our Faith. Meant to help a fledgling Church live out its faith in the face of persecution and a worldview opposed to the Gospel. All, regardless of your parish, are welcome to come join us for Bible Study, refreshments and fellowship. For more info contact the parish office, 856-228-1616. Cost is $38, includes the study materials. Registration due by Sept 6.