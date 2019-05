Catholic Scouting – Girls, Boys, Adults: Did you know you can earn medals, patches, and pins as a Catholic Scout and adult? There are awards for all levels and ranks of Scouting for Catholics. There is also training available for adults to learn about the many awards of our Faith, and also how to teach scouts how to earn their Religious Awards. For more information contact Joe Brennan, 856-428-2645 or jpbrenfsa@verizon.net