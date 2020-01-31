CBN of South Jersey February Breakfast

By
Carmela Malerba
-
0
109

Catholic Business Network of South Jersey February Breakfast, sponsored by South Jersey Catholic Schools, Feb. 14 beginning 7:30 a.m. at the Woodcrest Country Club, 300 East Evesham Rd., Cherry Hill. Dr. Bill Watson, Superintendent of Catholic Schools will open with a message. Guest speaker: Camden Catholic Senior and outstanding community service leader, Cate Van Es, “What Business Men and Women Can Learn From a Young Community Service Leader and Catholic School Student.” For more information email sjcbn@comcast.net To register for breakfast: https://cbnsj.org/events/networking-breakfast

