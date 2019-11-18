“A Prelude to Christmas,” Christmas Concert and Holy Nativity, Sunday, Dec. 15 featuring The Notre Dame de la Mer Parish adult, contemporary and children’s choirs, accompanied by brass, strings, woodwinds, percussion, piano and organ under the direction of Jonathan Delgado, at 6 p.m. in St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood. Free will offering. For more information call Jon Delgado, 609-523-2709 x219.

St. Joseph the Worker Parish annual Christmas Cantata will be performed by the choir and guests on Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Twp. Complimentary refreshments will be served in the parish hall after the performance.