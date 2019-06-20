Diocesan Anniversary Mass couples

Bishop Dennis Sullivan was the main celebrant of the Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass on Sunday, June 16, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon. During the Mass couples renewed their marriage vows.
Following is a list of the couples provided by the Office of Faith, Family Life, and Lay Ministry Formation:
Married 70 Years or Longer:
Anthony and Doris Bocelle (73 years), Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
Andrew and Angelina Corigliano, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway
Charles W. and Anne L. Hopkins, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold
Rudolph and Louise Lista, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon
60 Years of Marriage:
Paul and Amelia Batastini, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill
John and Rose Bianchi, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland
Louis A. and Mary Ann Cimini, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.
Donald and Mary Cleary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway
Anthony and Rita Cupani, Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point
Walter and Dorothy Heim, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights
Edward C. and Julia D. Hogan, Saint Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Franklinville
Morrie and Lou Keeler, MD, Saint Mary Parish, Cherry Hill
Candelario and Carmen Lamboy, Saint Mary Parish, Cherry Hill
Orazio (Ralph) and Rosemarie Leonardo, Saint Stephen Parish, Pennsauken
Anthony and Rosemarie Leone, Saint Stephen Parish, Pennsauken
John and Dorothy Lynch, Saint Damien Parish, Ocean City
William and Rose Marie McGee, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood
Robert and Rosemary Nestor, Saint Bridget Parish, Glassboro
Chester and Dolores O’Neill, Incarnation Parish, Mantua
Robert and Angelina Pino, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold
James and Elizabeth Reilly, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
Joseph and Marilyn F. Riccio, Holy Trinity Parish, Margate
Eugene and Janet Richardson, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill
William and Eileen Schmidt, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
Adam Allen and Patricia May Snyder, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill
Anthony and Gail Squiccimarri, Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, Brigantine
Robert S. and Barbara A. Swain, Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville
Robert and Madeline Ucciferri, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill
Richard and Frances West, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
50 Years of Marriage:
Angelo and Carol Ariani, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro
Leonard and Patricia Baldyga, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Mercedes S. and Lauro A. Baliwas, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Alvin J. and Yvonne Banker, Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville
Thomas A. and Margaret F. Barcia, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Joseph and Patricia Ann Bauer, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Jack and Peggy Bauer, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Raymond and Kathleen Benoit, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco
John and Mary Bigley, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
James and Barbara Brennan, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold
Rod and Janet Burk, Saint Damien Parish, Ocean City
Dennis and Kathleen Cantwell, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon
Thomas J. and Margaret A. Carey, Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin
John and Alberta Chiaravalloti, Saint Joachim Parish, Bellmawr
Charles W. and Maria Conrad, Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield
Cynthia J. and John A. Contino, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold
James and Ilana Crowther, Saint John Neumann Parish, North Cape May
Michael and Lynn Crutchley, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco
John and Connie Da Prato, Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield
John Michael and Rosemary L. Daily, Incarnation Parish, Mantua
Thomas and Lynne Daly, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.
Nicholas and Carol De Bello, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland
Neftali and Angelica De Jesus, Divine Mercy Parish, Vineland
Francis and Elizabeth De Paul, Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin
Pasquale and Angela De Santo, Saint Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
Pasquale and Christine DeFinizio, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Joseph and Maryann Del Rossi, Saint Peter Parish, Merchantville
Francesco and Patricia Di Maria, Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin
Joseph and Maureen Domeracki, Saint Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City
James F. and Dolores A. Doyle, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill
Teresito and Leonor Espiritu, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Mays Landing
Joseph V. and Carol A. Falciani, Saint Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton
James T. and Eileen M. Farley, Most Precious Blood Parish, West Collingswood
Michael and Patricia Faulls, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold
Philip and Dolores Ferrara, Saint Joachim Parish, Bellmawr
Louis W. and Carolyn R. Flem, Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.
Joseph and Susan Fort, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
James and Paulette Fortunato, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Joseph and Jeanne Gerst, Saint Stephen Parish, Pennsauken
Samuel and Linda Giordano, Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Franklinville
Thomas and Joan Gourley, Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point
John and Ann Grosso, Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora
Robert and Judith Guerrieri, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway
Russell and Ellen Hannan, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood
Thomas and Anne Heim, Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Heights
David and Kathleen Heim, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco
William and Diane Hough, Saint Brendan the Navigator Parish, Avalon
John N. and Carmela Iovacchino, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Dominic and Frances Jerome, Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point
Russell and Josephine Johnson, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Robert and Marie Keefe, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights
Gregory and Marie Kozuhowski, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood
Walter and Yvonne Kuemmerle, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Cape May
Frank and Diana Kukol, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Mays Landing
Joseph and Maria Lagana, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold
John and Marie LeComte, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Turnersville
Louis C. and Mary Ann Livolsi, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
John and Theresa LoSasso, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco
Edgardo and Vilma Macapagal, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Donald and Barbara Marinucci, Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City
Ralph and Patricia Mauro, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco
Ronald and Christine McAleer, Incarnation Parish, Mantua
John and Regina Michaluk, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury
Jack and Marge Mohr, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Edward and Doris Moore, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco
Gerald and Susanne Mulville, Saint John Neumann Parish, North Cape May
Patricia and Edward Nallen, Jr., Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.
James and Mary O’Toole, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Servando and Josefina Pahang, Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.
Stanley and Linda Pesotski, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Dennis and Christina Pfeil, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Tom and Elizabeth Pipino, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood
Anthony and Antoinette Powers, Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin
Michael and Madeline Puma, Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Heights
George and Elaine Reilly, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood
Mario and Eleanor Riviello, Saint Peter Parish, Merchantville
James and Joanne Rodgers, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro
Nicholas and Joanne Russo, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway
Charles and Sonia Scavetta, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
James and Joanne Schwarzwalder, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold
Kenneth and Angela Sharp, Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora
Richard and Mildred Sitnik, Incarnation Parish, Mantua
Johnnie and Roseann St. Clair, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland
Brian and Claire Steager, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill
Anthony and Margaret Tartaglia, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
Allan and Diane Tucker, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro
James and Vivian Vitale, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Turnersville
John and Carol R. Werner, Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point
Allen and Anne Whitehead, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway
James and Constance Wickersham, Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Cape May Court House
James and Phyllis Wills, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood
Francis and Joanne Wilson, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill
John and Anne Wodnick, Holy Family Parish, Sewell
Thomas and Delores Worrell, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown
Charles and Barbara Zambito, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.
25 Years of Marriage:
Anthony and Loriann Anderson, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill
George and Agnes Bross, Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora
Dan and Rosario Cendana, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Nunzie and Rose Marie Cupo, Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield
Michael and Lisa DiGiovanni, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro
Timothy and Margaret Fogerty, Incarnation Parish, Mantua
Bernie and Diane Keenan, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon
Roger and Patricia Leonard, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro
Michael and Lisa Menaldi, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown
Brian and Kathleen Mulvenna, Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, Brigantine
Dennis and Karen Paullin, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco
John and Annamarie Petitt, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede
Edward and Marie Rosney, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold
Nick and Barbara Anne Signorello, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Mays Landing