Diocesan Anniversary Mass couples

Bishop Dennis Sullivan was the main celebrant of the Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass on Sunday, June 16, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon. During the Mass couples renewed their marriage vows.

A couple shares a kiss during the Wedding Anniversary Mass June 16 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon. —– Photos by Alan M. Dumoff

Following is a list of the couples provided by the Office of Faith, Family Life, and Lay Ministry Formation:

Couples married 25, 50, 60, 70 and more years filled the church. Below, Bishop Dennis Sullivan distributes Communion.

Married 70 Years or Longer:

Anthony and Doris Bocelle (73 years), Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

Andrew and Angelina Corigliano, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

Charles W. and Anne L. Hopkins, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold

Rudolph and Louise Lista, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon

60 Years of Marriage:

Paul and Amelia Batastini, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill

John and Rose Bianchi, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland

Louis A. and Mary Ann Cimini, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.

Donald and Mary Cleary, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

Anthony and Rita Cupani, Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point

Walter and Dorothy Heim, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights

Edward C. and Julia D. Hogan, Saint Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Franklinville

Morrie and Lou Keeler, MD, Saint Mary Parish, Cherry Hill

Candelario and Carmen Lamboy, Saint Mary Parish, Cherry Hill

Orazio (Ralph) and Rosemarie Leonardo, Saint Stephen Parish, Pennsauken

Anthony and Rosemarie Leone, Saint Stephen Parish, Pennsauken

John and Dorothy Lynch, Saint Damien Parish, Ocean City

William and Rose Marie McGee, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood

Robert and Rosemary Nestor, Saint Bridget Parish, Glassboro

Chester and Dolores O’Neill, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

Robert and Angelina Pino, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold

James and Elizabeth Reilly, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Joseph and Marilyn F. Riccio, Holy Trinity Parish, Margate

Eugene and Janet Richardson, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill

William and Eileen Schmidt, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Adam Allen and Patricia May Snyder, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill

Anthony and Gail Squiccimarri, Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, Brigantine

Robert S. and Barbara A. Swain, Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville

Robert and Madeline Ucciferri, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill

Richard and Frances West, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

50 Years of Marriage:

Angelo and Carol Ariani, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro

Leonard and Patricia Baldyga, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Mercedes S. and Lauro A. Baliwas, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Alvin J. and Yvonne Banker, Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, Sicklerville

Thomas A. and Margaret F. Barcia, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Joseph and Patricia Ann Bauer, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Jack and Peggy Bauer, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Raymond and Kathleen Benoit, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco

John and Mary Bigley, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

James and Barbara Brennan, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold

Rod and Janet Burk, Saint Damien Parish, Ocean City

Dennis and Kathleen Cantwell, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon

Thomas J. and Margaret A. Carey, Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin

John and Alberta Chiaravalloti, Saint Joachim Parish, Bellmawr

Charles W. and Maria Conrad, Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield

Cynthia J. and John A. Contino, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold

James and Ilana Crowther, Saint John Neumann Parish, North Cape May

Michael and Lynn Crutchley, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco

John and Connie Da Prato, Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield

John Michael and Rosemary L. Daily, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

Thomas and Lynne Daly, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.

Nicholas and Carol De Bello, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland

Neftali and Angelica De Jesus, Divine Mercy Parish, Vineland

Francis and Elizabeth De Paul, Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin

Pasquale and Angela De Santo, Saint Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Pasquale and Christine DeFinizio, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Joseph and Maryann Del Rossi, Saint Peter Parish, Merchantville

Francesco and Patricia Di Maria, Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin

Joseph and Maureen Domeracki, Saint Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City

James F. and Dolores A. Doyle, Holy Eucharist Parish, Cherry Hill

Teresito and Leonor Espiritu, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Mays Landing

Joseph V. and Carol A. Falciani, Saint Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Hammonton

James T. and Eileen M. Farley, Most Precious Blood Parish, West Collingswood

Michael and Patricia Faulls, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold

Philip and Dolores Ferrara, Saint Joachim Parish, Bellmawr

Louis W. and Carolyn R. Flem, Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.

Joseph and Susan Fort, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

James and Paulette Fortunato, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Joseph and Jeanne Gerst, Saint Stephen Parish, Pennsauken

Samuel and Linda Giordano, Saint Michael the Archangel Parish, Franklinville

Thomas and Joan Gourley, Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point

John and Ann Grosso, Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora

Robert and Judith Guerrieri, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

Russell and Ellen Hannan, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood

Thomas and Anne Heim, Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Heights

David and Kathleen Heim, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco

William and Diane Hough, Saint Brendan the Navigator Parish, Avalon

John N. and Carmela Iovacchino, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Dominic and Frances Jerome, Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point

Russell and Josephine Johnson, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Robert and Marie Keefe, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights

Gregory and Marie Kozuhowski, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood

Walter and Yvonne Kuemmerle, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Cape May

Frank and Diana Kukol, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Mays Landing

Joseph and Maria Lagana, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold

John and Marie LeComte, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Turnersville

Louis C. and Mary Ann Livolsi, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

John and Theresa LoSasso, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco

Edgardo and Vilma Macapagal, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Donald and Barbara Marinucci, Joseph Parish, Sea Isle City

Ralph and Patricia Mauro, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco

Ronald and Christine McAleer, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

John and Regina Michaluk, Holy Angels Parish, Woodbury

Jack and Marge Mohr, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Edward and Doris Moore, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco

Gerald and Susanne Mulville, Saint John Neumann Parish, North Cape May

Patricia and Edward Nallen, Jr., Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.

James and Mary O’Toole, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Servando and Josefina Pahang, Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Egg Harbor Twp.

Stanley and Linda Pesotski, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Dennis and Christina Pfeil, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Tom and Elizabeth Pipino, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood

Anthony and Antoinette Powers, Saint Simon Stock Parish, Berlin

Michael and Madeline Puma, Infant Jesus Parish, Woodbury Heights

George and Elaine Reilly, Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood

Mario and Eleanor Riviello, Saint Peter Parish, Merchantville

James and Joanne Rodgers, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro

Nicholas and Joanne Russo, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

Charles and Sonia Scavetta, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

James and Joanne Schwarzwalder, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold

Kenneth and Angela Sharp, Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora

Richard and Mildred Sitnik, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

Johnnie and Roseann St. Clair, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland

Brian and Claire Steager, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill

Anthony and Margaret Tartaglia, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

Allan and Diane Tucker, Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro

James and Vivian Vitale, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Turnersville

John and Carol R. Werner, Saint Joseph Parish, Somers Point

Allen and Anne Whitehead, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Galloway

James and Constance Wickersham, Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Cape May Court House

James and Phyllis Wills, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood

Francis and Joanne Wilson, Christ Our Light Parish, Cherry Hill

John and Anne Wodnick, Holy Family Parish, Sewell

Thomas and Delores Worrell, Saint Clare of Assisi Parish, Gibbstown

Charles and Barbara Zambito, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Haddon Twp.

25 Years of Marriage:

Anthony and Loriann Anderson, Holy Spirit Parish, Mullica Hill

George and Agnes Bross, Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Marmora

Dan and Rosario Cendana, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Nunzie and Rose Marie Cupo, Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield

Michael and Lisa DiGiovanni, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro

Timothy and Margaret Fogerty, Incarnation Parish, Mantua

Bernie and Diane Keenan, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon

Roger and Patricia Leonard, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Gibbsboro

Michael and Lisa Menaldi, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Williamstown

Brian and Kathleen Mulvenna, Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, Brigantine

Dennis and Karen Paullin, Christ the Redeemer Parish, Atco

John and Annamarie Petitt, Holy Child Parish, Runnemede

Edward and Marie Rosney, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Lindenwold

Nick and Barbara Anne Signorello, Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Mays Landing