Father Bolcar, known for his warmth and humility, dies

Father Andrew Bolcar, who requested a moment of silence be observed at his funeral in gratitude to God, died on Jan. 10. He was 87.

Retired since 2004, Father Bolcar was pastor of Saint Anne Parish, Westville, for a decade, 1994-2004.

“When someone in true need knocked on the rectory door, they were sure to have a sympathetic welcome and whatever he could do for them — being on a major highway there were many who stopped by,” recalled Father Frederick G. Link, who gave the homily at the funeral Mass at Saint Joachim Church, Bellmawr, on Jan. 15.

He described his longtime friend as a warm and humble priest with a strong sense of pastoral care. “He was always a compassionate listener, concerned about the welfare of his flock and devoted to the care of the sick at home and in healthcare facilities.”

Father Bolcar also had a good sense of humor. Years ago, when his friend asked him to speak at his funeral, Father Link remembered, he advised saying, “He didn’t do much, and he did it well.”

Among the things he did well was learn about one of passions, the opera. “If you mentioned an opera, he could tell you the best recording, when it was debuted and every fact in between,” Father Link said.

Born in Philllipsburg, N.J., Father Bolcar graduated from Iona College, New Rochelle, N.Y., with a master’s degree in education and then studied at Saint Vincent Seminary. He was ordained on May 22,1965.

Father Bolcar served as parochial vicar at Saint Nicholas Parish, Egg Harbor, 1965-66; Saint Martin de Porres, Hammonton, 1966-71; Saint Teresa, Runnemede, 1971-77; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne, 1977-82; Holy Maternity, Audubon, 1982-93; and Saint Joseph, Somers Point, 1993-94.

In the early years of his active ministry, he was a part-time faculty member of Saint Joseph High School, Hammonton. For a time he was moderator of Project Rachel, a ministry to women who have had abortions.

Interment was Jan. 18 in Saints Philip and James Cemetery, Phillipsburg.