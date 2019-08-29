Father John Bruni of Williamstown to retire

Father John Edward Bruni, parochial vicar at Williamstown’s Our Lady of Peace Parish, will retire effective Sept. 1.

The Philadelphia-born Father Bruni, 69, undertook seminary studies at Mount Saint Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland, before being ordained by Bishop George H. Guilfoyle on May 22, 1976, in Saint Cecilia Church, Pennsauken.

Father Bruni’s 43 years of active ministry included both parish ministry and education.

His first assignment was at Atlantic City’s Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, where he served as parochial vicar from 1976-78.

But in 1976 he also began teaching religion at Saint Joseph High School, Hammonton. Four years later he joined the faculty at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, and he also taught at Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester City, 1985-90.

Father Bruni was administrator of Saint Michael, Gibbstown from 2000-05.

He also ministered as parochial vicar at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Vineland (1990-95); Saint Agnes, Blackwood (1995-2000); Saint Michael (2000); Saint Isidore, Vineland (2005-09); Queen of Angels, Landisville (2009-11); Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Newfield (2011-13); and Incarnation, Mantua (2013-18).