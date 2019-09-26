Father Ryan, retired teacher and pastor, dies

Father William Francis Ryan, 83, retired pastor and teacher in South Jersey, died Sept. 21.

Born on Jan. 4, 1936, in Philadelphia, Father Ryan graduated from Villanova University, and undertook seminary studies at Saint Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pa.

Archbishop Celestine J. Damiano ordained him a priest of the Diocese of Camden in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on May 6, 1962.

From his ordination until his retirement in 2006, Father Ryan’s active ministry included both parish and education assignments. He was pastor at Saint Raymond, Villas (2002-03), and at Annunciation, Bellmawr (1990-2002). At Immaculate Conception, Bridgeton, he was administrator from 1989-90.

In the classroom, he taught at Holy Spirit High School, 1963-72; Gloucester Catholic, 1972-76; and Saint Joseph, Hammonton, 1976-81. He was vice principal at Wildwood Catholic 1981-86.

He was parochial vicar at Saint Joseph Parish, Swedesboro, 1986-88, and he spent his last three years before retirement as a senior priest at Saint Patrick Parish, Woodbury.

While assigned to work in the schools, he was parochial vicar in residence at several parishes, including Saint Thomas, Brigantine, 1963-68; Blessed Sacrament, Margate, 1968-72; Saint Margaret, Woodbury Heights, 1972-75; Saint Patrick, Woodbury, 1975-76; Saint Anthony, Waterford, 1976-78; Saint Mary, Williamstown, 1978-80; Saint Martin de Porres, Hammonton, 1980-81; Assumption, Wildwood Crest, 1981-86; and Saint Isidore, Vineland, 1988-89.

Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial Sept. 25 at Annunciation Church, Saint Joachim Parish, Bellmawr.