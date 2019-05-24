Fundraiser

Christ the Good Shepherd Family Life Committee, Community Yard Sale, Saturday, June 8 at Sacred Heart Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Set up begins at 7 a.m. Spaces are $15 for one space and $20 for two (bring your own tables). While you are doing your spring cleaning, instead of throwing things away, think about renting a space and making some extra spending money. To reserve a space call the Rectory, 856-691-9077. Checks can be made out to Christ the Good Shepherd and put Yard Sale in memo line.
Knight of Columbus Rev. Francis P Araneo Chapter, family and friends outing, Aug. 17 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Discovery House, 3730 Richards Ave., Mullica Twp. Food games, Irish band from 2-4 p.m. Advance tickets only: adults/$10, children 5-12/$5. Information call Joe Corbo, 609-476-4195.
Paul VI High School 2019 Golf Tournament, Monday, June 17 at the Woodcrest Country Club. To register as a golfer, a foursome or to be a sponsor: golf.pvihs.org To volunteer the day of the tournament email myeager@pvihs.org Proceeds benefit the enhancement of opportunities for students.
The Father Sullivan Golf Tournament will be held at the Pitman Golf Club, Monday, June 17. Registration will begin at 12 noon; putting contest will precede the 1:30 shotgun start; format will be best ball of foursome. This golf tournament is named for Rev. John Sullivan who spent over twenty years of his life serving the Gloucester Catholic community. “Sully” was a friend to all who came in contact with him. We name the tournament in his honor to carry on the spirit of commitment that he gave to Gloucester Catholic. Profit from this tournament help fund Alumni Scholarships and the Athletic Department. For more information contact Pat Moughan 609-970-1822 or patrickmoughan@gmail.com
The Johnny Gaudreau Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held Friday, July 26, at the Running Deer Country Club in Pittsgrove, to provide families with financial need and the opportunity to give their sons and daughters a Gloucester Catholic High School education. All proceeds directly fund scholarships and tuition assistance. For more info contact Pat Murphy at pmurphy@gchsrams.org
St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish Weekly Bingo, every Thursday. Doors open 5:30 p.m., bingo at 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Church Hall, 369 Georgetown Rd., Carneys Point. For more information: 856-299-3833 www.saintgabrielarchangel.org
Bingo at St. Peter in Merchantville, Wednesdays, doors will open at 5:30 p.m., food will be available for purchase; Bingo will start at 7 p.m., 15 games including a progressive jackpot; Pastors Hall, located below the church. For more info call 856-663-1373.
St. Stephen Parish, Pennsauken and Knights of Columbus Council 3512, working together to build “Prayer Pavers to Our Lady.” Order forms after weekend Masses or online at www.StStephensPennsauken.com For more information, contact Michael Ciarrocca, 856-425-4799 or Ciarrocca@juno.com
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Progressive Bingo Wednesdays at 100 South Ave., Lindenwold, and Wednesdays and Fridays at 55 Warwick Road, Stratford, doors open 5:30 p.m. Call 856-783-3088.
The Christ Child Society, North Cape May, needs new cribs, other baby furniture and clothing and layettes for babies in need and coats and hats to help children in need in the community. Items go directly to the children through local agencies. Monetary donations of any amount are greatly appreciated, payable to the Christ Child Society, PO Box 882, North Cape May, NJ 08204 or for more information, call 609-602-7682.