Fundraiser

Christ the Good Shepherd Family Life Committee, Community Yard Sale, Saturday, June 8 at Sacred Heart Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Set up begins at 7 a.m. Spaces are $15 for one space and $20 for two (bring your own tables). While you are doing your spring cleaning, instead of throwing things away, think about renting a space and making some extra spending money. To reserve a space call the Rectory, 856-691-9077. Checks can be made out to Christ the Good Shepherd and put Yard Sale in memo line.

Knight of Columbus Rev. Francis P Araneo Chapter, family and friends outing, Aug. 17 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Discovery House, 3730 Richards Ave., Mullica Twp. Food games, Irish band from 2-4 p.m. Advance tickets only: adults/$10, children 5-12/$5. Information call Joe Corbo, 609-476-4195.

Paul VI High School 2019 Golf Tournament, Monday, June 17 at the Woodcrest Country Club. To register as a golfer, a foursome or to be a sponsor: golf.pvihs.org To volunteer the day of the tournament email myeager@pvihs.org Proceeds benefit the enhancement of opportunities for students.