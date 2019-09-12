Latest News Hurricane relief By admin - September 12, 2019 0 77 “As we continue to be vigilant for the effects of Hurricane Dorian as it approaches the U.S. coast, we are extremely mindful of the dire need faced by the community in the Bahamas so devastated by this catastrophic storm. We pray for all affected and invite Catholics and all people of goodwill to donate to Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA.” The donations to CRS can be made at https://support.crs.org/donate/hurricane-dorian and to Catholic Charities USA at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/RTKRvQ?vid=1snqm http://www.usccb.org/news/2019/19-160.cfm A volunteer delivers food during an evacuation operation Sept. 7, 2019, after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas. CNS photo/Marco Bello, Reuters