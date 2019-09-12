Meet and greet with the Pre-K kids

Bishop Dennis Sullivan pays a visit to Assumption Regional School, Galloway, on Sept. 5, the second day of the 2019-20 school year.

Photos by Kristann Michael

The bishop greets Pre-K3 teacher Jennifer Saul and her students Jose Pena, Callan McSorley and Colbi Person.
Pre-K4 student Michael Lendhert wears the bishop’s zucchetto for a photo.
Pre-K4 student Angel Vargas has something to say to the head of the Camden Diocese.

