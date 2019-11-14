Youth and Young Adults News Net Ministries By admin - November 14, 2019 0 11 A team of NET missionaries speak in McLaughin Hall, Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Collingswood, on Nov. 7. NET (New Evangelization Teams) missionaries are Catholics aged 18-28 who devote nine months to traveling across the country and evangelizing. Headquartered in West Saint Paul, Minnesota, NET Ministries has been training and sending out teams since 1981. Each team visits 15 or more dioceses. Photo by Alan M. Dumoff