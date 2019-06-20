New pastors announced for six parishes

Bishop Dennis Sullivan has announced the appointment of six pastors, all effective July 1:

— Father James O. Dabrowski from Pastor, Saint Simon Stock, Berlin to Pastor, Saint Thomas More, Cherry Hill for a six-year term;

— Father Michael A. de Leon, A.M. from Parochial Vicar, Saint Andrew the Apostle, Gibbsboro to Pastor, Saint Simon Stock, Berlin for a six-year term;

— Father David J. Devlin, OSFS from Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cape May to Pastor, Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cape May;

— Father Michael J. Field from Pastor, Saint Bridget University Parish, Glassboro to Pastor, Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill for a six-year term;

— Father Michael J. Goyette from Administrator, Our Lady of the Lakes, Collings Lakes to Pastor, Our Lady of the Lakes, Collings Lakes for a six-year term; and

— Father Pawel J. Kryszkiewicz from Administrator, Holy Trinity, Margate to Pastor, Holy Trinity, Margate for a six-year term.

Father Dabrowski, 62, has been pastor at Saint Simon Stock since 2010. Before that assignment, he spent eight years as pastor at Annunciation, Bellmawr.

A graduate of Saint Mary’s Seminary, he was ordained on May 26, 1984. He has served as parochial vicar at Saint John of God, North Cape May, 1984-87; Saint Joseph, Somers Point, 1987-92; Sacred Heart, Mount Ephraim, 1992-98; and Saint Thomas, Brigantine, 1998-2002.

Father David J. Devlin, OSFS, 70, has served at Our Lady Star of the Sea since 2015 as parochial vicar, his first assignment in the Diocese of Camden. Ordained on May 21, 1977, he studied at DeSales University in Washington, D.C.

Father de Leon, A.M., 43, was born in Quezon City, Philippines, and studied for the seminary at Christ the King Mission Seminary there. Ordained on March 25, 2003 in the Philippines, he began his ministry in the Diocese of Camden in 2014 at Saint Andrew the Apostle.

Father Field, 65, has been pastor in Glassboro since 2016. Ordained on May 29, 1982, he studied at Drew University, Madison, and Immaculate Conception, Mahwah, both in New Jersey.

He has also served as pastor at Saint Ann, Wildwood, 2009-10; Queen of Heaven, Cherry Hill, 2005-09; and Saint Joseph, Swedesboro, 2002-05.

From 2010-15, he was a part of a Team of Priests, in solidum, at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, Wildwood.

He is a former director of the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) for the Diocese of Camden.

Father Goyette, 47, has been administrator at Our Lady of the Lakes since last year. Before that assignment, he served as parochial vicar at Saint Simon Stock, 2017-18; Saint Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield, 2016-17; and Saint Bridget, Glassboro, 2015-16. From 2013-15, he was Director of Catholic Identity at Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill.

Ordained on May 29, 2004, he studied at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa.

Father Kryszkiewicz, 54, has served at Holy Trinity since 2016, first as parochial vicar, then administrator. He was pastor at Saint Joseph, Camden, from 2008-14, and administrator at Saint Casimir, Woodbine, from 2006-08.

Born in Poland, he studied at the University of Poznan, and was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Camden on Aug. 28, 1993.