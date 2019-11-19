Parish Mission

By
Carmela Malerba
-
0
30

Christ The Redeemer Parish, “Hope is Born,” an Advent Parish Mission given by Father Bruce Neili, CSP, will be held Dec. 9-11 at 7 p.m. each night at Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Avenue, Atco. Come out and let “The Holy Spirit Come Upon You.”  For information contact laurie.power@christtheredeemer.us or 856-767-0547.

