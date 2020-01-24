Ricardo ‘Rick’ Vincent Taylor, Justice for ALL honoree, passes away

“As an elected official I always believed that you have both civil and moral obligations and you can’t do one without the other. You have to do what you do for the good of the people.”

These were the words of Ricardo “Rick” Vincent Taylor, upon receiving the individual Justice in Action Award at the 2016 diocesan Justice for ALL Awards banquet, given for his “long career in education and public service (that) demonstrated a dedication to justice.”

The Pennsauken native — a board member of the Black Catholic Ministry Commission and Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus — died Jan. 10. He was 73.

For 42 years, Taylor served in the Pennsauken School System. He also served as Pennsauken mayor for nine years.

In 2012, he and his wife, Bernice, were profiled in the Catholic Star Herald for their stewardship work with Saint Stephen Parish, which included Rick serving on the justice ministry and as lector, and he and his wife starting up parish initiatives such as a development program to encourage giving, and beginning a soup ministry during Lent.

“They are extremely active and devoted to the church and what they do,” noted Father Daniel Rocco, parish pastor, in the piece.

Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bernice; son Scott (Donyelle); daughter Holly; three grandchildren Alexandra, Jeremy and Amelia; sister Toni Benson (Bruce) of Yeadon, Pa.; nieces Jamie Hatcher (Jesse) and Brittany Benson; a great-nephew Branson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Jan. 17 at the Church of Saint Stephen. Final disposition was private.

Donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or MD Anderson Cancer Center, 2 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103.