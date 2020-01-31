Share the story – with JOY!

It is important for Catholics to share the story of Jesus – his birth, life, death and resurrection. We must also share our own stories of our journey with Jesus. This is what Disciples do – and with great joy! This episode features special guest Father Michael Matveenko from Saint Charles Borromeo Parish in Sicklerville, NJ.

