Mary, Queen of All Saints, Pennsauken, presents Legends – “A Blast from the Past,” featuring guest artists impersonating Elvis, Sinatra and Patsy Cline and a DJ, Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7-11 p.m. in St. Cecilia School Hall, 48th & Camden Ave. Tickets are $30/per person (must be 21), includes hot roast beef and pork sandwiches, salads and desserts, beer, set-ups and soda. BYOB. For tickets and info call 856-662-7422, 856-662-9451 or 856-662-2721.

