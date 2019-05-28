Special Mass/Service

St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights will hold the traditional Corpus Christi Procession, Sunday, June 23 following the 11 a.m. Holy Mass, starting at the entrance on 4th street, and then around the block. All are invited to experience the display of belief in the greatest gift the Lord has given us: Himself.

First Saturday Reflection Day, June 1 with the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal at the Parish of Saint Monica, Saint Michael Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City. No RSVP necessary. For more info call 609-343-1545.

First Saturday devotion every month at St. Mary Church, Cherry Hill (856-424-1454) beginning with Mass at 8 a.m., followed by Eucharistic Adoration, ending with Benediction around 9:30. Confessions are available at 8:30. The Mass will be offered for all vocations (married, single, priestly/diaconate and religious life).

Traditional Morning Prayer: Join Lay Dominicans at the Parish of Saint John Neumann, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May on the 4th Sunday each month at 9 a.m. We recite centuries old morning prayer as said by communities throughout the Universal Church. Dominican rite rosary follows morning prayer. Parish Mass is 10 a.m. after prayers. Call 609-886-4194 with questions.

Children of all ages and caregivers are invited to join the Ministry of Motherhood for the Children’s Rosary immediately following the 8 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows, Linwood in the Cry Room. First Saturday of most months. Check out www.childrensrosary.org to learn more about this beautiful international movement.

St. Peter Church, Merchantville, Mass of Reconciliation every First Monday beginning 6:30 p.m. Rosary, 7 p.m. Mass, 8 p.m. Healing Prayer for Families and Individuals. Come and pray together for peace and reconciliation in our country, in our world, in our families. For information and directions, see the website: saintpetermerchantville.com or call 856-663-1373.

Precious Blood Chaplet prayed before the Blessed Sacrament, Fridays from 7 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Poplar Aves. Linwood. Devotion For Our Times. Contact Melanie, 609-390-2348.