Special Mass/Service

Msgr. Michael Doyle will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving, Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m., the 60th anniversary of his ordination at Sacred Heart Church, Camden. Light refreshments will follow. A concert of songs we loved to sing will also be held in monsignor’s honor, with Barbara Dever, Larry Gregorio and Michael Wynne, Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. Free will offering.

St. Rose of Lima Parish, Haddon Heights will hold the traditional Corpus Christi Procession, Sunday, June 23 following the 11 a.m. Holy Mass, starting at the entrance on 4th street, and then around the block. All are invited to experience the display of belief in the greatest gift the Lord has given us: Himself.

St. Mary School, 735 Union Rd., Vineland, annual Red, White and Blue Mass, Friday, June 14, at 9 a.m., to honor all men and women who risk their lives to keep American citizens and the country safe, for police, military, first responders, firefighters, correction officers, EMTs and veterans. If you currently serve or are retired, if possible wear your Class A uniform. Any questions, call 856-692-8537, x 324 or visit www.smrschool.org Media is invited to attend.

St. Peter, Merchantville, will celebrate the Feast of St. Anthony of Padua with a Solemn Novena in his honor beginning Wednesday, June 5 to Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m. each evening with novena prayers, sermon and Benediction except June 8 (Novena prayers will be said during the 5 p.m. Mass.) Closing Mass, Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. Visit the website: www.saintpetermerchantville.com for the list of preachers.

St. Peter, Merchantville, will celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi, Sunday, June 23, at the 10:30 a.m. Mass followed by solemn outdoor procession with triple Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament. Procession will be led by the G. Verdi Symphonic Band. Guest preacher will be Fr. John Rossi. For more information call 856-663-1373 or visit the website: www.saintpetermerchantville.com

Saturday, June 1: World Apostolate of Fatima (Our Lady’s Blue Army Shrine, 674 Mountain View Road East, Asbury, NJ 08802, (908) 689-1700, Ext. 224, www.bluearmy.com). “You at least try to console me…” Honor this plea of Our Lady on Dec. 10,1925 requesting the Five First Saturdays of Reparation for five consecutive months. Schedule: 10:30 a.m., Confessions; 11:30, Rosary w/15 minute meditation; 12:15, Holy Mass w/speaker/celebrant Rev. Charles Sabella; 1:15, Brown Scapular Enrollment; 1:30, Shrine Tour; 2 p.m., Confessions; 3 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. Bring your family and friends to answer the call of the Child Jesus: “And have you spread through the world what our heavenly Mother requested of you?”

Saint Joseph’s Men, Fatima Rosary Prayer Group 2019, Atlantic City Boardwalk, Nadine Boggs Carpenter Pavilion, between New York & Kentucky Aves., noon (arrive early), June 13, July 13, Aug. 13, Sept. 13 and Oct. 13, rain or shine. Rosary captain: Joseph M. Piecyk, Our Lady of Peace Parish, josephpiecyk@yahoo.com

Thursday, June 13: The National Blue Army Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, 674 Mt. View Rd. E., Asbury, NJ 08802, will celebrate Our Lady’s apparitions at Fatima, and the 100th anniversary of the building of the Capelinha requested by Our Lady. Pray at the Holy House USA containing crushed stone from the Holy House of Loreto, the actual altar and baldacchino over which the last great vision of Fatima took place, and the largest extant piece of the tree upon which Our Lady stood at Fatima. 10:30 a.m., Confessions; 12 noon, Rosary Procession; 12:30 p.m., speaker, David Carollo; 1:15, Holy Mass, celebrant, Rev. Ronan Murphy; Eucharistic Procession, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Fatima Farewell Procession. Talk at Holy House USA at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; Talk at Capelinha at 3:30 p.m. 908-689-1700, x224. www.bluearmy.com

Together In Prayer, a prayer group for the LGBT Catholic Community, will take a July/August summer break. The year will conclude with a Mass of Accompaniment & Inclusion, for LGBT Catholics, their families, loved ones, and supporters in faith, Sunday June 23 at Saints Peter & Paul Church, Turnersville at 6 p.m. For more information call Christine, 207-240-5254.

Mass in honor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven will be celebrated at St. Barbara’s R.C. Chapel, at 2334 E. Oak Road, Vineland (between Main & Brewster roads), Saturday June 1 at 4 p.m. Rev. Ariel Hernandez, Pastor of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament parish will be celebrant. Divine Mercy Chaplet will be prayed every Tuesday in June at 6:30 p.m. at the Chapel. Everyone welcome. Info: 856-692-6918.

Join the Ministry of Motherhood for the Children’s Rosary, the First Saturday immediately following the 8 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows in the cry room. Check out childrensrosary.org to learn more about this beautiful international apostalate or to pray with us virtually.

Life in the Spirit Seminar, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in the Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 135 North White Horse Pike, Lindenwold. A seven-week journey for a closer walk with Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Evenings begin at 7 p.m. with rosary and prayer; 7:30 praise and worship in song; and a teaching followed by small group sessions for sharing. For information contact Jeanette, 856-207-2967.

First Saturday Reflection Day, June 1 with the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal at the Parish of Saint Monica, Saint Michael Church, 10 N. Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City. No RSVP necessary. For more info call 609-343-1545.

First Saturday devotion every month at St. Mary Church, Cherry Hill (856-424-1454) beginning with Mass at 8 a.m., followed by Eucharistic Adoration, ending with Benediction around 9:30. Confessions are available at 8:30. The Mass will be offered for all vocations (married, single, priestly/diaconate and religious life).

Traditional Morning Prayer: Join Lay Dominicans at the Parish of Saint John Neumann, 680 Town Bank Road, North Cape May on the 4th Sunday each month at 9 a.m. We recite centuries old morning prayer as said by communities throughout the Universal Church. Dominican rite rosary follows morning prayer. Parish Mass is 10 a.m. after prayers. Call 609-886-4194 with questions.

St. Peter Church, Merchantville, Mass of Reconciliation every First Monday beginning 6:30 p.m. Rosary, 7 p.m. Mass, 8 p.m. Healing Prayer for Families and Individuals. Come and pray together for peace and reconciliation in our country, in our world, in our families. For information and directions, see the website: saintpetermerchantville.com or call 856-663-1373.

Precious Blood Chaplet prayed before the Blessed Sacrament, Fridays from 7 to 8 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash and Poplar Aves. Linwood. Devotion For Our Times. Contact Melanie, 609-390-2348.