Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrates Mass at Graiff Farms in Newfield on Sept. 9, concluding this year's Summer Farm Ministry in South Jersey. With Bishop Sullivan are Deacon Anthony Jadick of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Newfield; Father Ariel Hernandez, pastor of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament; retired priest Msgr. Victor Muro; and Father Jason Rocks, priest secretary to Bishop Sulllivan. Photo by Alan M. Dumoff