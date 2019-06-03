Support Groups

Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood, Grief Support Ministry sessions will begin on Tuesday, June 11 at 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the St. Luke Room of the Parish Center. Anyone interested in attending, call Sophie, 856-228-2764 directly or leave a message.

Grief Support Group sponsored by Infant Jesus Parish for all adults who have experienced the loss of a loved one through death, Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Ministry Center at St. Margaret Church, 845 Third St., Woodbury Heights. For info/registration, contact Ann, 856-686-0645.

Holy Child Parish, Runnemede, grief support group, Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m., in the parish office building between St. Teresa school and church. Call or email Dawn for info: 609-405-2745, dawn_heister@yahoo.com

“Mourning Journey,” a grief support group, spring session on Thursdays, open to any adult who is grieving/mourning the loss of a loved one, whether it is recent or not. Sponsored by the Parish of All Saints, Millville, the group meets in the Spiritual Center from 7 until 8:30 p.m. One does not need to be Catholic to participate. A textbook and journal is distributed to all participants, free of charge, written by the Dr. Alan Wolfelt, Ph.D. Space is limited. To register or for more information, contact Ellen, 856-825-8195 or the parish rectory, 856-825-0021.

Divorce and Beyond helps those already divorced or who have filed for divorce to understand the processes and emotions of divorce and annulment, and offers hope through pathways to growth, will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 176 Stagecoach Road, Sicklerville, Wednesdays, from 7-9 p.m. Contact: Charlotte at charlottemary12@yahoo.com

Church of the Incarnation, Mantua offers Peer Support for anyone affected by drug addiction. Meets every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of Incarnation, Mantua, NJ. All are welcome to attend. Additional information, 609-617-9959.

Bereavement meetings for widows and widowers, every Monday, 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic School, Cherry Hill. For more information call Teresa Gizzie, 856-931-1633, leave message if no answer; or Sharon, 856-854-7540.

Grief Support Group sponsored by St. Joachim’s Comfort in Grief Ministry for all adults who have experienced the loss of a loved one through death. Mondays from 7-8:30 p.m., St. Anne Rectory, 213 Woodbine Avenue, Westville. Sessions are free (small cost for companion books). For information or to register, contact Barbara Haus, 856-931-8843.

DivorceCare, weekly seminar and support group for separated or divorced persons, Queen of Heaven Convent, Cherry Hill, Mondays, 6-8 p.m., $20 fee for workbook. To register contact Alyse Stiles-Gick, tchralyse@comcast.net or Pat Slater, 856-667-2440 x327.