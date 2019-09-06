On the eve of the first day of school for 2019, classrooms were in order, plans for the year nailed down, and two teachers from South Jersey Catholic Schools join Mike, Pete and guest co-host Mary Beth Peabody to talk about life in the classroom, what led them to their vocation, ways they engage students and why they love their jobs. The duo could not have been better matched.
Meet Cathy O’Brien, veteran language arts teacher at Christ the King Regional School in Haddonfield, who shares her love of literature – and maybe a few yoga poses – with fifth and sixth graders.
Meet Andrew Staub, recent graduate of the Alliance for Catholic Education (ACE) program through Saint Joseph’s University, who returns to Gloucester Catholic High School as a full-time chemistry and physical science teacher. His youthful exuberance is a hallmark of his ability to engage students and manage a classroom.
Cathy and Andrew represent hundreds of their fellow colleagues in South Jersey Catholic Schools who bring knowledge, inquiry, laughter and faith to school every day.
Talking Catholic- Back To School
