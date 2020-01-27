Talking Catholic- Catholic Schools Week

t’s Catholic Schools Week across the country and for today’s show we lined up six of our great New Jersey elementary school principles including:

– Alice Malloy from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Berlin

– Joan Dollinger from Assumption Regional Catholic School in Galloway

– Molly Webb from Resurection Catholic School in Cherry Hill

– Phil Gianfortune from Saint Michael the Archangel School in Clayton

– Helen Persing from Saint John Paul II Regional School in Stratford

– Steven Hogan from Saint Mary School in Vineland

National Catholic Schools Week, this year from January 26 to February 1, is an annual celebration of Catholic education that showcases what makes Catholic schools great. Our wonderful principals provide a lot of insight into what makes South Jersey Catholic Schools the gift of a lifetime.

Listen to Talking Catholic on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Alexa or at http://www.camdendiocese.org/talkingcatholic.

You can also catch us on Domestic Church Media radio Sundays at 11 AM or Mondays at 4 PM https://domesticchurchmedia.org.