Talking Catholic: Rod Herrera – Child and Youth Protection

Returning for a follow-up chat (a mere 150 episodes after his first visit) is Rod Herrera, director of the Office of Child and Youth Protection for the Diocese of Camden. He has one of the most important jobs in the diocese, making sure that the young people who attend our parishes, schools and ministries do so in safe environments. Rod talks with Mary McCusker and Mike Walsh about the VIRTUS training that all clergy, staff and volunteers must undergo before working with young people and everything the dioceses of the United States have done since the USCCB’s 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People was promulgated in response to the clergy sex use crisis.

