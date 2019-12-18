Talking Saints- John of the Cross

It's a Talking Saints podcast!

When he died at the young age of 49, John of the Cross – Carmelite priest, mystic, contemplative, and poet – had indeed lived a life close to the cross of Christ, one filled with its sufferings and darkness, but even more with immeasurable joy, grace, and light.  On the feast of this Doctor of the Church, Talking Saints hosts Laurie and Pete tell the story of this influential figure, and discuss what it means to “strip everything of ourselves that is not God, for God.”

