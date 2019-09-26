The Bishop’s Schedule

Saturday, September 28

11 a.m., Mass of Thanksgiving commemorating anniversaries of Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, Villa Raffaella, Pleasantville

5 p.m., Pastor Installation, Father Pawel W. Kryszkiewicz, Holy Trinity Parish, Margate

Sunday, September 29

11:30 a.m., Pastor Installation, Father James Dabrowski, Saint Thomas More Parish, Cherry Hill

Tuesday, October 1

11 a.m., Mass with Retired Priests, Holy Eucharist, Cherry Hill

Wednesday, October 2

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., New Jersey Catholic Conference Public Policy Meeting, Princeton Junction, NJ

5 p.m., Confirmation, Saint Jude Church, Blackwood

Thursday, October 3

9:30 a.m., Mass in celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Saint Mary School, Williamstown, Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown

6 p.m., Justice For All Dinner, Resorts Hotel, Atlantic City

Friday, October 4

Knights of Holy Sepulchre Investiture, New York

