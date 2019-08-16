The sounds of God’s Perfect Harmony

The Diocesan Gospel Choir singers range in age from young adults to seasoned senior citizens — and they represent many different backgrounds and cultures.

Jayne Cook, a member of the Camden Diocesan Gospel Choir, God’s Perfect Harmony, sings during a concert at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Cape May Court House, on Aug. 3. —– Photos by Alan M. Dumoff

Tonya Dorsey, musical director, recalls that one of the first members, Fran DiCarlo, suggested the name God’s Perfect Harmony to reflect the diversity of its members. She noted that the choir includes African Americans, Caucasians, Puerto Ricans and even a diocesan priest from Poland, Father Krzystof Wtorek.

“Fran said if everyone could live together like we sing together, the world would be a much better place,” said Dorsey, who has led the group since 2014. “And although Fran no longer participates on a regular basis due to health concerns, we continue to be a diverse group of people who love praising God with love and energy.” God’s perfect Harmony is a special events choir. When an event is scheduled, members of the group will come together for as many as eight rehearsals beforehand.

God’s Perfect Harmony performs at Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House, on Aug. 3.

The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light in Cherry Hill has been gracious in offering their space for Monday night rehearsals, Dorsey said.

The choir will normally sing for from three to five special events annually. Members come from all over south Jersey and Philadelphia, and many sing in their own parish choir as well.

“Our music includes a mix of classical, contemporary Christian, spirituals and mostly gospel music,” said Dorsey. “Most recently, we sang for a standing room only crowd at Our Lady of the Angels in Cape May Court House, for a 5 p.m. Mass and a concert later that same evening.”

Anyone interested in joining the choir can reach out to Tonya Dorsey preferably via email: TdorseyMusic@gmail.com or text message: 609-502-7414. To book the choir, reach out to Cherryl Summers, 856-848-2537, director of Black Catholic Ministries and Cultural Diversity, Diocese of Camden.