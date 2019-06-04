Travel/Trips

Join St. Joseph the Worker Women’s Club and Father Link on a trip to NYC to see “Tootsie” at the Marquis Theater, Saturday, Nov. 23. Bus leaves from St. Vincent Pallotti Church parking lot at 9:30 a.m., returns approximately 9:30 p.m. Cost $240, deposit of $100 due to reserve; $50 due by 5th of each month; final payment by Oct. 1. Includes round trip motor coach transportation, orchestra seating, dinner at Cranbury Inn Restaurant, taxes and gratuities (except driver). For more info call Alma Zwick, 856-858-6576, Ginny Farry, 856-547-3413 or Fr. Link, 856-858-1313. Checks payable to St. Joseph the Worker Women’s Club, mail to Ginny Farry, 7 MacArthur Blvd., Apt. 203N, Haddon Twp., NJ 08108.

Pilgrimage to Fatima, Spain and Lourdes with Msgr. Louis Marucci, Sept. 7-16: $4,149 from Newark, round-trip air, airport taxes and fuel surcharges; 8 nights at centrally located first class hotels (or similar); transfers as per itinerary, breakfast and dinner daily, wine with dinners; transportation by A/C motor coach; wireless headsets where needed; assistance of a professional local guide(s); sightseeing and admissions fees as per itinerary; tips to hotel staff and restaurants; Mass daily and spiritual activities; flight bag and portfolio of all travel documents. To register or for more information: www.pilgrimages.com/msgrmarucci Any questions call 1-800-206-TOUR (8687) or email Caterina@206tours.com

Father Walter Norris Orioles vs. Cleveland Indians bus trip, Saturday, June 29. Trip includes free time at Inner Harbour, motor coach and free food at ball park. Cost is $90 per person. Bus leaves SVP at 10:30 a.m., returns approximately 7:30 p.m. No refunds. For more information or to reserve contact St. Joseph the Worker Parish Office, 856-858-1313.

Bishop Dennis Sullivan and Father Robert Hughes are leading a pilgrimage to the Holy Land departing from Philadelphia or Newark, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 and returning Feb. 22. Visit all of the sites important to our Catholic Faith from Mount Carmel and the Sea of Galilee to Jerusalem and Bethlehem. The estimated cost is $3989/pp/do from Newark, includes roundtrip airfare, all airport taxes and fuel surcharges, eight nights at centrally located first class hotels, airport transfers, transportation by air-conditioned motor coach, breakfast daily, dinner with wine daily, professional Catholic guides, all admissions per itinerary, Mass and spiritual activities daily, luggage handling (1 bag), flight bag and portfolio of travel documents. Not included are lunches, tips to guide and driver, and optional travel insurance. Optional post-tour to Assisi and Rome also available, $1299/pp. For more information or to reserve contact anna.summers@camdendiocese.org or call 856-583-2807.

Fr. Chris Bakey from the parish of Our Lady of Peace, Williamstown, pilgrimage to see the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany Aug. 3-13, 2020 which is performed once every 10 years. This experience will be complimented by a coach transport through other parts of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Mass will be celebrated every day and Fr. Bakey will serve as spiritual director. Price is $4299 dbl oc/single supplement of $850, from Philadelphia. For more specific details contact Roseann: fotomom.5.roseann@gmail.com

Classic Austria and Germany featuring Passion Play of Oberammergau, hosted by Rev. Peter Idler, Pastor of All Saints, Millville: 11-day tour, Sept. 8-18, 2020. $3959 per person from Newark. Price includes roundtrip air, admission tickets to Passion Play, comprehensive sightseeing by private motor coach, most meals, and more. Call Pat or Sharon at 856-825-0021 for more information email pbirmingham@poas.comcastbiz.net or cichoski@poas.comcastbiz.net

Sicilia: la Conca D’Ora – Sicily: The Golden Conch, with Fr. Anthony Manuppella, Pastor, St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, Northfield, Sept. 22-Oct. 3: 12 days, 10 nights, $3,999 air and land; single supplement, $799. For more info: Steve Corrigan, 609-246-6470 or Anne Hyatt at the parish, 609-646-5611.

Pilgrimage to the Holy Land Oct. 28-Nov. 5, led by Fr. Mike Matveenko. For more information, contact Fr. Mike at 856-629-0411 ext. 103.

Join Fr. Tim Byerley and Brenda Quinn to the Holy Land, June 19-29. Visit Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, the Dead Sea + more. Ride on and wade in the Sea of Galilee, pray a Holy Hour of Eucharistic Adoration in the Garden of Gethsemane, celebrate Mass in the tomb where Jesus rose from the dead. Cost, $4095, includes airfare, luggage, top hotels, breakfast and dinner daily, as well as a few lunches and all entrance fees per itinerary. Go to: //thecollegiumcenter.org/pilgrimages-2019 or call Brenda, 856-534-0400 or Kristine, 1-800-842-4842 for more details.

The Romantic Rhine Cruise, July 20-27: Join Father Link along the legendary Rhine River across Holland, Germany, France and Switzerland: Amsterdam, Cologne, Rudesheim, Mainz, Heidelberg, Strasbourg, Breisach and the Black Forest. Pricing starts at $3,681/pp (twin accommodations), Eport and gratuities included. Air additional-price quote upon request. Required $250 deposit for reservation. Ask about add on: One night Lucerne and 3 nights Lake Como, Italy. Call 856-768-2026 or Fr. Link, 856-858-1313.

Visit Fatima, Lourdes and Avila with Fr. John Picinic, Fr. Sanjai Devis and Brenda Quinn, Aug. 5-16. Visit and pray at the sites of the Marian apparitions. Pilgrimage is at a more relaxed pace. Visit various sites through Spain including tombs of St. Teresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross. $3695 includes airfare, luggage, top hotels, breakfast and dinner daily, as well as a few lunches and all entrance fees per itinerary. Go to //thecollegiumcenter.org/pilgrimages-2019 or call Brenda, 856-534-0400 or Kristine, 1-800-842-4842 for more details.

Join Fr. Tom Barcellona on a Rhine River Cruise: Leave from Philadelphia on Sept. 19, non-stop air to Amsterdam, one pre-cruise night in Amsterdam, 7 night Rhine River cruise Avalon Waterways, 1 night post-cruise in Lucerne, Switzerland, return flight is non-stop from Zurich. Air: $785 pp, Land: $700 includes hotels and transfers. Cruise starts at $3881. Optional travel protection available. Call Gail for more info: 609-314-1032.

Come join us on a 14-day “Shrines of France” tour with Father Robert Pasley, October 2019. Tour includes Paris, Lisieux, Mt. St. Michel, Lourdes, Avignon, LaSalette, Nevers, Ars, Paray Le Monial, the beaches of Normandy + more. $3,690. For more information call Paul Mazoch, 215-435-4493 or email Kathy, angel.kisses@comcast.net