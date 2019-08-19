Wedding of the Sea with Seminarians

By
Peter G. Sánchez
-
0
157

Pete Sanchez, reporter for the Catholic Star Herald, speaks with Deacon Peter Gallagher and Seminarian Stephen Robbins on the Atlantic City beach, during Wedding of the Sea festivities on August 15. Watch video below:

Deacon Peter Gallagher and seminarian Stephen Robbins stop by to chat on the beach after Bishop Sullivan blessed the Atlantic Ocean.

Posted by Catholic Star Herald on Thursday, August 15, 2019

