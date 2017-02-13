Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Wabash Ave., Linwood will be having an Indoor Flea Market on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall. 50+ vendors will be selling, antiques, collectibles, new and used clothing, household items, jewelry, homemade foods, St. Patrick and Easter items + more. Admission is FREE. (The snow date is set for March 11). For additional information call 609-927-0569.

Knights of Columbus #7800 Train and Toy Show, Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. St. John Paul II School Gym. $5 single/$8 family of 4. Food and beverages available. For tickets or more info, call Joe, 856-812-9730.

The Knights of Columbus, All Saints Council 15th Annual John J. Heinz Memorial Chili Cook-Off and Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 25, from 4-7 p.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church Hall, Wabash and Poplar avenues, Linwood. No entry fee, prizes will be given to the top three Chili Chefs and Best Presentation. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children (under 12) and $21 for a family of four. Take-out is available. For more info and to register as a contestant contact Bruce Jackson, 609-646-1861.

Gloucester Catholic High School is in need of host families for the ever-expanding international student population. If interested contact Mandy Chan at Ivy International, 484-300-5760, mchan@usivy.net