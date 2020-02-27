After merger, parish has become a ‘true family’

A joyful noise was felt through the streets of Wildwood on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23, as Notre Dame de la Mer Parish marked its 10th anniversary. Above, musicians and performers lead the way to the church hall after Mass. – Photos by Dave Hernandez







Two days before Mardi Gras, youth get colorful beads at the 10th anniversary celebration of Notre Dame de la Mer Parish.

A decade since changing realities brought them closer together, the Catholic faithful of Wildwood held a celebration of unity on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish.

On Feb. 17, 2010, the parish communities of Saint Ann, Wildwood, and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Wildwood Crest, merged to form Notre Dame de la Mer. It was the ninth merger in a diocesan-wide reconfiguration of parishes that aimed to “provide more effectively for the pastoral needs of the faithful (and) to assure the vitality of parish life” in the face of changing demographics, and declines in Mass attendance and available priests in South Jersey.

Father Joseph Wallace, pastor, blesses his congregation during the Mass.

At the time, Father Joseph Wallace, co-convener of the merger, called the process “a very exciting time for the entire Catholic community in the Wildwoods. Now as one family we’ll be able to reach out to all generations, from youth to seniors, with new opportunities for ministry, learning and community building.”

Father Wallace, now pastor of the parish, acknowledged the merger’s first steps were “emotional and heart-wrenching for some,” because change can be painful. The merger also had to address the need to unite the Hispanic Catholic cultural identity at Saint Ann with the Anglo Catholic identity at Assumption. But now, Father Wallace said, his church “has become a true family.”

Festive worshippers gave the 10th anniversary gathering of Notre Dame de la Mer a New Orleans vibe.

The 10th anniversary Mass last weekend was bilingual, with Father Stephen Pinzon, parochial vicar, translating Father Wallace’s words into Spanish.

“We’re bridging the two communities,” he said, noting his own Colombian roots, and the fact that the joyful after-Mass celebration included an ethnic procession, and lunch with plenty of Spanish cuisine.

“It was a good time,” he added.

The Mardi Gras feel of the procession also included a jazz band and costumed performers.

Kevin Quinn, parish administrator, was working at Wildwood Catholic High School when the merger took place, so he is familiar with the challenges faced in the community. He, along with the parish priests, expressed pleasure and pride with Notre Dame. A decade as one, with many more to come.

“We’re celebrating our common goal, our common mission, and our common theme — to welcome and embrace all God’s children,” Quinn said.