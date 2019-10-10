Catholic CharitiesLatest News Awards at the Justice for All Dinner By admin - October 10, 2019 0 79 Rafael Burdie of Saint Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden, holds his Disciples of Mercy Award. Standing with him are Bishop Dennis Sullivan and Kevin Hickey, executive director, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden. Bishop Sullivan congratulates Helen Fowler of Church of the Incarnation, Mantua. Bunny Franco of Holy Trinity Parish, Margate, stands with Bishop Sullivan and Kevin Hickey. Sister Maria DiRosa, FMLJ, Sister Maria DeJesus Herrera, MDPVM, and Sister Diana Higgins, FMLJ, were the recipients of the Share the Journey Award of Excellence. The Catholic Millennial Ministry Leaders, Vineland, stand with Bishop Sullivan as master of ceremonies Elaine Quijano reads. Chel Rodriguez of the Catholic Community of Christ Our Light, Cherry Hill, stands with Bishop Sullivan and Kevin Hickey. Photos by John Kalitz and Mary McCusker