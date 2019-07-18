Ground broken for new parish center in Marmora

On July 14, Bishop Dennis Sullivan celebrated Mass and participated in the official groundbreaking for the new parish/community center at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Marmora.

With seven years of planning, the project was undertaken by parish leadership to respond to the current and future needs of parishioners.

The parish center will include an all-purpose room for community gatherings, two meeting rooms for parish ministry activities, and a kitchen. As well, the rectory offices will be relocated to the parish center, to provide better access for parishioners and members of the community.

Msgr. Peter Joyce, pastor, called the new construction “much more than a building and rooms in which we will gather. It is a way for us to make an investment in the life and future of our parish and its people.”