Latest News Mass of Hope, Thanksgiving and Remembrance By admin - November 14, 2019 0 16 Father John Picinic, pastor, celebrates Mass at Holy Family Church on Nov. 10 for cancer patients, survivors and families who have lost a loved one to cancer. Also pictured are Deacon Mike Bortnowski from Holy Eucharist in Cherry Hill (left) and Father Sanjai Devis, director of hospital chaplaincy, Diocese of Camden. Photo below: Father Naveen Borlakunta, parochial vicar at Holy Family, anoints the hands of a woman. Photos by Karen Fisher