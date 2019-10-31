Latest NewsVocations Ministry of Acolyte By admin - October 31, 2019 0 74 Bishop Dennis Sullivan instituted 13 men to the Ministry of Acolyte on Oct. 25 during Mass at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro. They are Frank A. Baratta, Philip J. Curran, Charles R. Dillin, Robert E. Dooley, Tobias C. Haley, David J. Harkins, Oscar E. Hernandez, Joseph F. Janocha, Dean P. Johnson, Charles S. Schiapelli, Samuel J. Spoto, Michael S. Vitarelli and Richard A. Wigglesworth. Above, the men recess out after Mass. Below, the bishop poses with them for a group photo. Photos by Debbie Troy Bishop Dennis Sullivan poses with deacon candidate David Harkins and his wife Lisa and their children, David Jr. and Grace, after he and 12 other men were instituted to the Ministry of Acolyte on Oct. 25 during Mass at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish, Glassboro. The men have one more year in their five-year formation before ordination to the permanent diaconate.