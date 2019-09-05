Catholic School NewsLatest News Picture perfect By admin - September 5, 2019 0 76 Students of Holy Angels School, Woodbury, pose for a photo in the schoolyard on the morning of Sept. 4, the first day of the 2019-20 school year. Pictured from left are Angelina Lerro, Ryleigh Lubas, Maria Roche and Emily Poore. Bishop Dennis Sullivan visited the school, one of 28 Catholic elementary schools in South Jersey, and welcomed the students. Dr. Bill Watson, superintendent of schools, and Bishop Dennis Sullivan talk before the school day begins at Holy Angels School, Woodbury. Bottom, Holy Angels students have fun while getting their picture taken. Photos by Mike Walsh