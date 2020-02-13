Sister Mary Lauren professes first vows

Sister Mary Lauren of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity attended Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, and taught at Saint Margaret Regional School, Woodbury Heights.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, the Baptism of the Lord, at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Detroit, Michigan, Lauren Adderly professed her first vows in front of her community, the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity.

Sister Mary Lauren, as she is now known, is a 2008 graduate of Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, and former religion teacher at Saint Margaret Regional School, Woodbury Heights.

“Sister Mary Lauren knelt as she professed the vows of poverty, chastity and obedience, then signed her vows upon the altar in the presence of Sister Megan Mary, SOLT (General Sister Servant). After she professed her vows, she received a simple grey veil and crucifix as symbols of the sacrifice of her very self to Christ. With a heart full, she then sang the Magnificat in front of a Statue of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity. Glory and Praise to God!” her order declared in a social media post announcing the joyous day.

Inspired to join the order after witnessing the sisters’ work in North Dakota during her summers off from college, Sister Mary Lauren entered the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity in 2016. Beginning as an aspirant, she progressed to postulant, then novice, and now, first vows.

In a 2016 Star Herald feature just before she entered SOLT, Sister Mary Lauren explained the moments in her life — her work as a Villanova University biology major, her time with the Catholic Worker Movement in Texas, her pilgrimage through the Camino de Santiago — that guided her path back to North Dakota.

“God was revealing himself to me, always,” she said. “My heart is full of love, joy and peace,” she said, adding that “Life in Christ is always an adventure.”

Her first assignment as Sister Mary Lauren will be teaching computers, health, Spanish, religion, and a science lab for grades K-8 at Most Holy Redeemer’s school in Detroit.

Founded in 1958 by Father James Flanagan in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico, SOLT is a community of priests, deacons, brothers, sisters and laity who work on missions in 12 countries, serving areas of deepest need and living as disciples of Jesus through Mary in Mary-Trinitarian communion.