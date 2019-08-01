Sister Myra Smith, who worked with Bishop Galante, dies

Sister Myra Smith, 83, of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother, and former Administrative/Liturgical Assistant to Bishop Joseph Galante, died July 23.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1936 in Bradenton, Florida, and entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother Aug. 21, 1966 in Milwaukee, Wis. When she entered the novitiate, she received the name Sister M. Michael which she later changed to her baptismal name. She professed first vows on Aug. 12, 1969 and final vows on Aug. 12, 1972. She would have celebrated her Golden Jubilee on Aug. 11, 2019.

Prior to entrance into the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sorrow Mother, Sister Myra loved sailing and eventually served in the United States Naval Reserve WAVES.

In addition to her duties in Camden, which she performed from 2004-09, Sister Myra was a retreat director, pastoral associate and executive director in church communities in Wisconsin and Kentucky. Sister Myra also served as Provincial Councilor for the U.S./Caribbean Province and Local Community Leader for the Sisters at SSM Franciscan Courts.

She retired in 2017 to SSM Franciscan Courts.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Sara Smith, her brother Dick Smith and step-brothers and step-sisters. She is survived by her half-sister Claudia Garland of Escanaba, Mich., nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Sr. Marilyn Vollmer, SSM.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated the morning of July 26, at SSM Franciscan Courts. Burial took place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Oshkosh, Wis.