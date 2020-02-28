Statement welcoming the new Auxiliary Bishops of the Archdiocese of Newark

Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan has offered “heartfelt congratulations and…warmest welcome” to the three new Auxiliary Bishops of the Archdiocese of Newark: Bishop-Elect Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B.; Bishop-Elect Michael A. Saporito; and Bishop-Elect Gregory J. Studerus, E.V.

The appointments by Pope Francis were posted on the Vatican website earlier this week, followed by a communication from Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, today in Washington, D.C.

Upon introducing the newly named prelates yesterday morning at the Archdiocesan Center in Newark, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, stated, “Pope Francis has shown his special concern for the life and the mission of Archdiocese of Newark. In selecting Msgr. Studerus, Abbot Lorenzo and Father Saporito for service as bishops, the Holy Father gives new impetus to this local Church as we continue to walk forward in faith. I am delighted to share my responsibilities with these three dedicated missionary disciples.”

Auxiliary bishops support the archbishop in the pastoral care of the archdiocese. Together with Bishop Manuel Cruz, each of the auxiliary bishops will have responsibility for the life and mission of the Church in one of the four counties that comprise the Archdiocese (Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Union).

“As my new brother bishops embark on the challenges and joys that come with their elevation to the episcopacy, I pray that God continues to provide them with wisdom, patience and a joyful spirit as they work to nurture our Catholic faith among the great people of the Archdiocese of Newark,” Bishop Sullivan continued.

The date and time for the Episcopal Ordination of the three bishops-elect will be announced.

For more information on the new auxiliary bishops, go to: https://www.rcan.org/three-auxiliary-bishops-named-archdiocese-newark