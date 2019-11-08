Talking Catholic- Cristina Chillem

This week we have a great guest stop by The Vault for a chat! Meet Cristina Chillem, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Camden, Inc. program director overseeing the Health and Wellness initiative in Salem County and the “Walk with Me” mentorship initiative in Camden and Gloucester counties.

As we discuss the former, we realize Cristina may have a future as a television chef – teaching the health benefits of cooking from scratch versus pre-packaged meals.

For the latter, Cristina explains the importance of providing mentorship programs for at-risk young men and the difficulties finding good male role-models to make a difference in the lives of these youths.

To learn more about the Walk with Me mentoring program go to: https://catholiccharitiescamden.org/mentorship or email Cristina directly at cristina.chillem@camdendiocese.org. And if you will be at Man Up South Jersey on November 9th, visit her information booth!

Listen to the podcast below, or on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Alexa or at http://www.camdendiocese.org/talkingcatholic